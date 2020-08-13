Following a call at 11:04 p.m., Aug. 11, to the Preston Police Department for assistance at a possible domestic dispute on West Oneida, police officers as well as Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies discovered that 34-year-old Thomas W. Waddoups had entered a home and battered the occupants. While leaving the the residence in a vehicle, he struck a parked car, and ended up striking another parked vehicle at another residence.
While at the second residence, Waddoups made threats to people there and at one point, attacked an adult male with a knife.
During this altercation, the victim sustained several lacerations on his head, neck and abdomen, states a report by Chief Dan McCammon.
Waddoups was arrested at the scene and is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on felony charges of battery with intent to commit a serious felony, and two misdemeanor charges of battery, as well as misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry, leaving the scene of an accident and having an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
The victim with knife wounds was treated and released. Police continue to sort out the details of the crime, said McCammon. It is not yet known whether this was a random or pre-calculated situation or not.