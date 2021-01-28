Brandon Visser, 26, was transported to Cache County Jail on Jan. 27, after he led Franklin County officers on a high speed chase down Cub River Road and through Franklin.
Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Nate and Franklin County Probation Officer Boone Smith were in the process of contacting Visser at his home in Cub River, when they passed him at about 6000 East Cub River Road. When the officers caught up with him at 4000 East Cub River Road, Visser was estimated to be traveling at about 80 mph in a 45 mph zone. When the officer activated his overhead lights, Visser increased his speed to well-over 100 mph, states the police report.
At 3900 E. Cub River Road, Visser's vehicle had a close call with an older flat-bed Dodge, and another at 3600 E. Cub River Road with a Franklin County fire truck, which had been called out to check a carbon monoxide alarm at a home in Cub River Ranches. Officer Nate could see Visser's vehicle, but could not catch-up with him.
According to the report, when Visser reached the intersection of HWY 91, he continued through at such a high rate of speed, that his car launched over the railroad track and almost wrecked. He was able to regain control of the vehicle, and ran the stop signs at 2800 East and again at Parkinson Road. Officer Nate lost sight of him.
Other officers had been called in to help stop the chase, including the Utah Highway Patrol, but it was someone at Lundhal Iron Works in Franklin, that noticed a person running on foot through their yard towards 4800 South, that alerted the officers to Visser's whereabouts. He was heading through the fields west of Lundahls. When officers located him, they called to him and he sat down in the field. Officers took him into custody. Visser was booked into the Cache County Jail and is being held on a 30-day probation violation, facing charges of felony eluding. No bail has been set.