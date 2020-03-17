To reduce large gatherings of people, the Idaho Transportation Department's Division of Motor Vehicle is instituting a 90-day extension on some credentials.
The public is also encouraged to use the DMV's online services (see below) rather than go to the county sheriffs' and assessors' offices for essential services. The 90-day extensions applies to driver's licenses and non-commercial registration. If one of these credentials expire between March 1 - May 31, 2020, you will have until June 30, 2020 to renew. Many of these can be renewed online. Commercial driver's licenses will not qualify for this extension.
"As each county office decides the best way to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, ITD is committed to providing remote services online, by mail, or over the phone,"said Gonzalez. "Much of the business the public needs to do with the DMV can be done through one of those methods. This balances the need to preserve public safety with the need for essential government services to keep people and products moving."
County offices are managed by both the county sheriff's office and county assessor's office. Each jurisdiction has the authority to close their offices or change the way they conduct business. Some county DMV offices have already closed and others are considering it.
Franklin County's Sheriff's office is remaining open at the time being. "We are discouraging out-of-town patrons. More will be decided on Wednesday at 4 p.m., when county officials meet," said Sheriff Dave Fryar.
The following services are available online, through mail, or over the phone:
• Driver's license renewal (not for first-time Star Card)
• Acquiring a replacement driver's license or identification card
• Paying driver's license reinstatement fees
• Purchasing a driving record
• Vehicle registration renewal
• Ordering personalized license plates
• Checking status of vehicle plates and titles
• Commercial vehicle oversize/overweight permits
• Commercial vehicle registrations
Please note, the Oct. 1, 2020 deadline to use a Star Card (Idaho's REAL ID) or other federally-approved identification is outside the control of the State of Idaho. ITD and the Governor's Office is in communication with our Congressional Delegation, the Department of Homeland Security, and the White House regarding this matter in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.