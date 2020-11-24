Marcia Edgley Packer died of Covid at home, in the arms of her husband and surrounded by her three daughters on 22 November 2020. Marcia was born on 21 June 1946 in Preston, Idaho. She is survived by her husband, L. Benson Packer, her daughters, Angela Walker, Nicole Packer and Natalie Townsend and her sons-in-law and 5 grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held November 27, 2020. A full obituary can be found at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
