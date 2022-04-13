Jessica Mariscal, daughter of Ernesto and Jennifer Mariscal, signed to play volleyball for Yakima Valley College under Coach Darci Dekker.
Though she had other offers, Jessica “loved the coaches, dedication and environment” at Yakima where she will begin her college career in August. She hopes to improve her skills at the two-year college and move on to play for a Division I school.
Mariscal credits her sister Emma with motivating her to be better as she was always competing with her. Others also helped Jessica accomplish her goals and she recognizes each of them for their efforts.
“I want to thank Coach Marty and my coaches for believing in me,” she said. “And my mom for all the time she spent watching me and my sister even through long tournaments and messy games. My dad for always pushing me to be better and not letting me settle for average.”
Jessica began playing volleyball in middle school starting in seventh grade. In their family they were allowed one sport and volleyball is where she and her sisters put all their focus.
“I love the competition and especially love sharing and celebrating wins with my team that has become not only great friends but family. I love to see growth and improvement and the feeling you get when you have an ace or perfect dig or a powerful hit.”
Jessica has learned to work hard starting with things at home that translated into a good work ethic on the court and in practice.
“Many hours were spent helping on the ranch with the horses and goats and field work. These chores needed to be done before stepping on the court. Then there were the many hours on the court enduring through tough tasks.”
It may be many hours of hard work but she focuses on all of the great things that come from it. “I love cheering on my team, having fun on the court and I love to laugh,” she said.
In addition to volleyball she loves beach, spikeball and art.
She intends to leave a legacy in volleyball for her siblings and other family members to look up to and motivate them to accomplish their dreams.