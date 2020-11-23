Support Local Journalism

Mark C. Jensen, 79, passed away Nov.20, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 am. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com

