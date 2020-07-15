The youth market animal show and sale, which is usually part of the Franklin County Fair, will be held Friday, August 14 at 4:30 p.m.
It will be held largely in the same manner it always has, say 4-H and market animal committee members.
To meet social distancing standards, the bleachers in the indoor arena will be moved back against the walls to allow for additional bleachers to be brought in. People will be encouraged to wear masks, and sanitizer will be available, said Franklin County extension educator Brackin Henderson.
With those modifications, “we’ll still be able to carry it out as usual,” he said.
Weigh-in times and showtimes are the same, said Jenn Harris from the 4-H office. In regards to 4-H projects, the only thing that has changed is the date of the style review, which will be held the Friday before, Aug. 7.
As in years past, the sheep and goats will be shown one day and pigs, beef and bucket calves the next, said livestock chairman Sam Stone.
Organizers of the show and sale said that in the event the number of spectators or buyers is higher than they can allow in the facility, they will be invited to watch the show through a live broadcast to screens set up in the Fairly-Nice Shelter just south of the indoor arena.
“We are encouraging people to be pre-registered as buyers,” said Henderson. The health department approved the plan on July 10, he said.
The 4-H has about 200 animal projects registered: 51 horse, 20 dairy cattle, four dairy goat, 25 dogs, 15 rabbits and 165 market animals: beef, swine, sheep, goats and bucket calves.
“I’m excited. The kids will be able to carry on,” said Henderson.