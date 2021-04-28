Emma Mariscal, daughter of Ernesto and Jennifer Mariscal, signed to play volleyball for Yakima Valley College on a volleyball scholarship. She intends to take courses in the medical field to earn a nursing degree.
In addition to having good academics for her challenging degree, Mariscal was impressed by the beautiful campus and “coaches who are enthusiastic and care about their players. They have a great work ethic and team.”
Mariscal started the season as an outstanding blocker and tallied 59 blocks on the season. That could have been enough to earn her looks from college recruiters but as the season progressed, she added consistent kills, finishing the season with 166 — making her a threat on offense as well as defense.
As the first in her family to take sports to the next level, Mariscal leads sets a shining example for her three younger sisters to follow: Jesse, a junior; Sara, a freshman; Ana, a 6th grader. Mariscal credits DanaKay Moyle for getting her excited about playing college ball but has many to thank for supporting her on her journey beginning with her parents.
“I want to thank my parents for letting me play and for supporting me during school and club season,” she said. “Also my coaches through the years who have helped me to improve.” Emma could have excelled at any sport but chose volleyball in middle school and never looked back.
“I love all the skills it teaches, not just in volleyball but in life,” she said. “I also love to slam the ball and block people.”
In addition to a nursing degree Mariscal plans to serve a mission of the Church of Jesu Christ of Latter-day Saints, and wants to “play the sport that I love for as long as can.”
Emma Mariscal reports to practice on Aug. 1, proving that some dreams really do come true.