Massage eases soreness in horses

Horses are no different than humans in that they work hard and needs of tissue body maintenance,” says Mark Rossier of 3R Ranch LLC, a cow-calf operation in Franklin. The ranch runs cows on the Curlew National Grasslands as well as in Franklin County, and manage them often from the back of a horse.
So when one of his better 10-year-old horses became tender to the saddle and the farrier couldn’t get it to lift its hind legs for showing, Rossier decided to schedule the horse for a massage.
He found a licensed massage technician just up the road, on Maple Creek. Leia Farrel, moved back to Cache Valley a year ago, bringing over 20 years in massage therapy with her. She says she found her calling when she learned the art of massage through the Utah College of Massage. She became good enough at it that she was invited to Arizona to help set up a campus for the college.
Since then, she moved to California, but says that love and a desire to live in a smaller community and live a slower lifestyle led her back to Idaho.
Farrell says she worked on people for 20 years before she was introduced the the idea of massage therapy for horses.
She started studying and found herself drawn to learning how equine brains work.
“Horses are interesting. They want to know if they are safe” ... but “they don’t like to show weakness. It means either they are easy to be prey or hey will be kicked out of he herd. they will hide their pain as best they can,” she said.
“With massage, you put them in a situation to release tension,” which for Farrell, is very satisfying.
“Sometimes just a really light touch,” is what a horse needs to relax and let their tension go, she said. That can be enormously helpful, as in the situation with Rossier’s horse.
”Bottom line, after three sessions the back tenderness was gone and he’s starting to let us work with his hind legs,” said Rossier. He has since had Farrell work with other, older ranch horses and has been pleased with the results.
”I feel it is something all hard working horses need,” he said.
Farrell said the affect of massage on horses is similar to working with people. “It is good for overall well being, good preventative medicine or maintenance,” she said.
She also specializes in “Ashiatsu,” on her human clientele. It is a Japanese form of deep tissue massage done with feet.