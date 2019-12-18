County Building Inspector Randy Henrie told the county commission last week, that the cost of bringing the county's courthouse up to code will be increased from $2.9 million to $3.2 million because of announced increases in the cost of concrete starting the first of the New Year. The failure, by 30 votes, to pass the bond in the last election is the direct cause of the increase, he said. The Commissioners are going to put the same bond issue on the May 2020 election.
Franklin County Commissioners and Henrie have completed several building and remodeling projects for the county at reduced costs due to donated labor from the commissioners.
“This project has to be done. We are woefully out of compliance with federal law at this time. The longer it’s put off, the more it’s going to cost, but it must be done,” said Henrie. A major concern is that either there will be a lawsuit because the building is not in compliance with ADA laws, or that the federal government will mandate the county to meet federal standards, under federal oversight, which will be vastly more expensive than the current plan.
Franklin County Commissioners will hold the final meeting of the year on Dec. 23. As Comissioner Robert Swainston said, “This is a short meeting, but the last one, on the 23rd, will be very short.”
The commissioners addressed the agreements on property tax exemption for improvements on commercial property. It was concerned with the approval of certain short-term tax relief incentives for the building of various commercial property buildings for Douglas Day of Day Builders, DBA Day Builders ENT, and Spring Up Builders and Day Mountain Ranch LLC.
Commissioner Dirk Bowles pointed out that the county has recently learned that Idaho State law requires that any potentially impacted taxing districts must be notified before the tax incentives can be codified and enacted. As a result, the subject was tabled until the county's next meeting on Dec. 23.
The second action item was essentially a repeat of the first, and concerned the same issues for Calvin Sharp of Production Technologies Inc, who will be located in Preston. It too will be taken up on the 23rd.
The final action of the commission was renewal of the alcohol license for Woodwards Country Store. The license is for the sale of beer and wine.