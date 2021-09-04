Joan Mattson will turn 100 years old on Sept. 6, 2021. She was born in 1921 in Scappoose, Oregon, to Irish and German immigrants, the second of nine children. She was a big help to her mother and father.
Cute. Cute. Cute - she was a double for Jaqueline Kennedy in her banking days.
Things we love about Grandma Joan are her welcoming smile, her hair, her hips, her cute little body, her little feet the forever twitch. She willbe a #1 angel in heaven when her day comes.
She always makes a cup of coffee look so tasty you want to join her. She is always ready for a visit and to lend a good ear. Full of wisdom. Sorrow has never broken her spirit.
Her love for children has always been evident. Kids seem to gravitate towards her. Many a grandchild benefitted from her selfless love. She made many a cup of hot cocoa and toast to dip, homemade cookies, and was always playful.
Joan had a knack of creating interesting and beautiful paces inside the home as well as outside. She had quite a knack for gardening, too. Her hands were always busy; she loved to braid rugs with chenille bedspreads that she would pick up at garage sales. She baked beautiful breads, and was always hopeful for tomorrow to find a new idea to try.
To rummage was the story of her life. She always found a treasure beneath the rubble. She would take it home and make it the envy of anyone that saw it. If you were to look at it in awe she would surely offer it up to you.
Grandma Joan loves the seashore and it reflects in her love of cooking for everyone. She takes special care in preparing her seafood. She cleans it, pats it dry, and fries it up to perfection, leaving you wanting more.
The past several years, Joan befriended all the staff and residents at the Franklin County Transitional Care where she is the life of the party at the activities and always available to hold a hand or cheer a new friend. She is loved by all who know her.
Joan takes old and makes it new in whatever she touches. Sh is a mother, a wife a daughter, a sister, a friend, not to mention a baker, gardener, helper, gourmet cook and adventurer. She is visionary, faithful, thoughtful, hopeful and most of all, she gives us all her love.
Happy 100th birthday, Joan. We love you so much!
The Franklin County Medical Center Transitional Care Unit and all your family