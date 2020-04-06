Idahoans will vote in the May primary exclusively from home using absentee ballots, due to concerns related to COVID-19.
To vote in the election, all residents will need to check their registration status online at idahovotes.gov, and then to request a ballot. That can be done two ways in Franklin County, said Franklin County Clerk Camille Larsen.
The first will be to complete an absentee ballot application, which will arrive in the mail from the county this week, then send it back to Franklin County Elections, 39 West Oneida, Preston, Idaho.
The second option will be to request an on-line form at https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho.
Absentee requests must be received by 5 p.m. on May 19, 2020 for votes to count.
Local voters may also call the Franklin County Clerk's office at 208-852-1092 to register, said Larsen. Any other questions related to the vote can be answered at that number as well.
"Given the growing number of coronavirus cases in Idaho, it simply was not safe for voters, election workers or the larger community to hold in-person voting for the May primary. Having Idahoans request an absentee ballot and vote at home will protect the health of Idahoans, slow the spread of COVID-19, allow the election to move forward as scheduled and ensure that everyone can still exercise their right to vote," states a press release from the office of Secretary Lawrence Denney.
Voters should not wait until May 19 to request their ballot or to vote. They can start today. As soon as the requested ballot arrives, voters can fill it out and mail it back in.