Preston Mayor Dan Keller presented a $1,000 check last week to help with the Oneida Stake Academy building’s restoration. When complete, this 131-year-old stone structure will be available to the public as a historically rich community center.
The funds were Mayor Keller’s to donate through the Mayor’s Walking Challenge. The program is sponsored by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation to promote health and to provide funds to private local community charities that support health, literature, education and historical projects. This year, 60 mayors in the state participated with him by each walking 10,000 steps a day, he said.
“This is so community, and the location is perfect. We need to somehow move (it’s completion) forward,” said Mayor Keller. “If there’s any way, this time of year, if people can feel to donate some more funds to the academy it will really be beneficial to our academy.”
“Funds that come trickling in (like this) help us meet our matches,” said Oneida Stake Academy Foundation Chairman Alexis Beckstead.
The foundation has received similar gifts from other community members this month. The gifts are pooled and used to match larger grants by various organizations to complete the various phases of the pioneer-era building’s restoration. Its history can be found at www.oneidastakeacademy.org and progress on Facebook.
“Although it has taken a while to raise the funds necessary to take this step, we are thrilled to do so,” said OSAF Executive Director Doug Day. “What we have under contract is bringing the last of the utilities to the building ... which will enable us to focus on the next phase of construction in the building.”
The OSAF is looking for ways to invite more community involvement in the building’s restoration, as well, he said.