In a packed court room today, Judge Mitchel Brown sentenced Marlin McQueen, 36, to ????? for the killing of Willie Lovin, 31, on Jan. 26 of this year. McQueen was arrested four days after Lovin was found dead in his home. He had been stabbed multiple times.
McQueen had been one of several people at a party hosted by Lovin the night of the murder. Sometime before dawn, McQueen re-entered the home and killed Lovin.
McQueen originally pled not guilty to the murder and a trial date was set for last summer. However, McQueen pled guilty to second-degree murder in August, when Franklin County prosecutor Vic Pearson made a motion to reduce the charge from first-degree murder.
