In a packed court room today, Judge Mitchel Brown sentenced Marlin McQueen, 36, to life in prison with 30 years fixed, for the killing of Willie Lovin, 31, on Jan. 26 of this year. McQueen was arrested four days after Lovin was found dead in his home. He had been stabbed 25 times.
Lt. Karen Hatch of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department testified that the scene was the worst she had ever encountered.
McQueen had been one of several people at a party hosted by Lovin the night of the murder. Sometime before dawn, McQueen re-entered the home and killed Lovin. In court, McQueen claimed his motive was that Lovin had asked McQueen to put him out of his misery.
"There's no excuse, even if it was true," said Judge Brown.
McQueen originally pled not guilty to the murder and a trial date was set for last summer. However, McQueen pled guilty to second-degree murder in August, when Franklin County prosecutor Vic Pearson made a motion to reduce the charge from first-degree murder.