Hailey Meek, daughter of Brad and Jill Meek has accepted a full-ride scholarship to Utah State University-Eastern this fall where she will earn her associate degree in general studies.
She will be coached by Chelsey Warburton, Morgan Warburton-Nelson and Dave Paur. Coach Nelson commented on what they feel Meek will bring to the team.
“When we saw her play on film, we really loved how long she is,” she said. “Defensiveness is a really big part of our game so her length will be important. She is also an extremely good shooter and handles the ball well. We ask our 1,2,3 guards to do a lot of the same job and feel with her skill set she will fit in well. We are really excited she chose to come down here.”
Meek has been involved in basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball and track and field from a young age, but her favorite has always been basketball.
She began playing basketball in the fourth grade and has always wanted to learn everything she could in the sport she was playing. She has a great work ethic, great attitude and loves her teammates.
Meek has also dabbled in piano playing, enjoys snow skiing, mountain biking, riding horses and detailing cars. She has also found a new love for skydiving.
“I have a few relatives that have played college basketball which sparked an interest in me that never left,” said Meek. “I wanted to play college basketball. I tried to learn as much as I could from them and implement it into my game. I also had great teammates that were fun to play with and helped make me a better player.”
Meek would like to thank her family for all the extra time in the gym and pushing her to be her best, especially her mom for being a great role model. She would like to thank those in the community that have attended games and have always had kind words to say. She would also like to thank her friends for the support they have given her.
“I’m very grateful that Coach Warburton and Coach Nelson have given me this amazing opportunity to learn from them and improve my skills as a basketball player. I’ve visited with a handful of players on the team and can’t wait to play with them and get to know them better.”