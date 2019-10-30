(Editorial Note: Part 130 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, March 1979, compiled by Newell Hart)
In the Cache Valley Newsletter, Newell Hart shared portions of a letter he had received from Hubert Smith in November of 1978. Hubert Smith was born in Preston in 1917. From his years as a kid growing up in Preston, Smith had been interested in the game of billiards. His older brother earned spending money with a paper route for the Deseret News. Each evening this brother would give Smith a few copies of the paper in order to have some coins for himself. Hubert would make the rounds to some cafes and to Lefty’s Barber Shop. At the shop Smith could walk through, going out the rear door which was an entrance to the pool hall. There he could hawk his papers “to the spectators seated on tall iron-legged stools watching various games of billiards.” Even though a sign said ”Minors Not Allowed” he would linger as long as he could, fascinated by the game — until the manager would run him out. Smith would continue his route going to nearby garages and friendly places of business, then try back again at the pool hall. If he had been lucky enough to sell a paper he might treat himself to a candy bar or an ice cream cone at a nearby confectionery.
Meager earnings slipped through his fingers, but were much appreciated.
When Smith’s big brother graduated from high school he passed his whole route down to Hubert. Now his duties expanded a bit with the responsibility for picking up the newspapers as they were dropped off at the train depot. In the winter, waiting for the drop-off, the paperboys would go across the street to keep warm, in the Idaho Billiards building. Smith became very interested in pocket billiards and when opportunity presented itself, with his friends, would take a few shots with a cue. The fascination grew and Smith would go to the various halls in town as often as he could, if the city lawmen didn’t catch him, a minor, and bar his playing.
An employee at the Idaho was very talented and was willing to teach Smith the basic points of the game: “such as the correct way to hold the cue stick and how to form a bridge with my fingers, etc.” Then the Owl Billiards opened up and after high school graduation Smith spent many hours in these two places. It was during the Depression, and he could work for the pleasure of playing: sweeping floors and doing other odd jobs to pay for his time at the tables. His parents were dismayed.
“In the Owl was a billiard table (a table with no pockets) on which is played carrom billiards, 14-1 balkline billiards, 18-2 balkline billiards or three cushion billiards. This was the table that most attracted Smith and with help from manager Don Burnham, Hubert became quite adept, along with pocket billiards which most think of as ‘pool.’”
Smith wrote, “There used to be an old saying, ‘A good pool player is a sign of a misspent youth.’ I don’t think that is right because I know an awful lot of fine men that were very good at the game and who are very successful in their chosen fields.”
Occasionally the pool halls of Preston would invite a professional billiard player, even nationally recognized, to put on a demonstration for the local fans. This brought in a crowd of spectators and served to sharpen the skills of townsmen who were so inclined. On the other side of the coin, the halls were visited by traveling “pool sharks,” hustlers who would hit town and challenge talented locals to a game, then walk away, leaving the ‘suckers’ with money ill-spent.
In years gone by the pool hall was a place for ‘men only’ and a woman wouldn’t dare be seen within its doors. Someone invented a coin-operated table and placed them in bars and that didn’t help the reputation of anyone wanting to play pool. That isn’t the case any more. Women are as adept at the game as men, with similar opportunities. This leveling came about in an unexpected way. The game sort of ‘went out of style’ for some years when Brunswick, the main manufacturer of most billiard equipment, decided to have bowling equipment as their main production. But with the increased interest in bowling, adding a pool table to the bowling alley, ladies became interested in the game.
According to Newell Hart, during the 1950’s a “female pool shark was billed to appear at the Owl. Rules and warnings were immediately posted in big letters: This was to be a demonstration only – no matches – no beer to be sold during the hour – and only mixed couples would be admitted to watch. Apparently this gal learned her expertise in her private quarters, not in all-male places like the Idaho or the Owl, and as she demonstrated across the country her agent (wise in the ways of the world) made certain she would not be distracted by too many witty remarks or whistles of appreciation. The local gals in attendance thus acted in a historical role – serving as the first ‘refining’ influence in the Owl Poolhall in Preston.”
The game of billiards has lasted throughout centuries. Once considered a “gentlemen’s game,” now it is everyone’s game. In homes and in recreation centers today, the skill of a cueist is one to be admired.