Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a total net to finish the final third of the season. Eric Hunn and Jordan Snedaker shot the low round of the week with a combined net of 71. Darin Hess and Brandon Harris tied for low net with matching 35’s. Brandon Harris was low gross with a 36 and Darin Hess was second with a 37. Brandon Harris won the only skin. In the final third of the season, Brandon Harris and Loyd Field finished first with a five-week total of 283. Bill Nash and Joe Greene finished second with a total of 289. Eric Hunn and Vic Pearson were third with a total of 292. Fourth place was Bob Kent and Rick Theurer with a 294. This Tuesday the winners of all third will play for the league championship. The two other teams in the final are Mike Cunningham and Mike Cunningham Jr. and Dave Seamons and Darin Hess.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a flag tournament last week. Craig Buttars finished first in the First Flight, Sawyer Jensen was second, Dean Blaisdell was third, Wayne Henderson was fourth and Channing Hemsley finished fifth. In the Second Flight, Mark Ipsen was first, Steve Anderson was second, Shane Spackman was third, Kay Swainston was fourth, and Eli Jensen was fifth. Skins were won by Justin Hemmert and Steve Anderson.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Preston Education Foundation tournament this week on Saturday, Aug. 21. It is a four-person scramble to support the students of the Preston School District. The tournament is sponsored by Ron Keller Tire and Stokes Market. To register your team, please call the pro shop or for more information. It will be an 8:30 shotgun start.