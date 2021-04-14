Messages of hope and empowerment adorn fencing at Craner Field and blue pinwheels flutter in the breeze throughout Preston to denote April as Child Abuse Awareness month.
The messages of hope were written by children in the Preston School District. Their efforts were organized by Oakwood Elementary counselor Ashley Geary, who told children, “We can help ourselves and help others by being kind.”
Although the incidence of child abuse in Preston is not as high as in larger cities, it exists and all adults in the Preston School District are mandated to report signs of abuse to the Idaho Health and Welfare office, said Geary.
She hopes that teaching children to be kind and to recognize that they don’t always know what is going on in someone else’s life, will enable children in need to get the help they need.
She has enjoyed watching friendships develop on the playground at the elementary schools, and has seen a reduction in bullying. She noted that a group of fifth graders has organized a “friendship group.”
The children that hung the ribbons on the fence were heard commenting about how inspirational and important the thoughts were that were written on them.
Geary’s efforts “are awesome,” said Oakwood Elementary principal Kaylynn Hamblin. The project is bringing awareness to the problem and Geary is “pulling the district together to do it,” she said.
Last year, Idaho had 21,000 referrals to health and welfare in regards to abuse and neglect. About half of them were found to be valid enough to refer to investigators, said Geary.
Helping spread awareness in this campaign are Preston City and Franklin County Medical Center, which placed the pinwheels around town.