Melissa Carpenter, of Thatcher, gets her five kids off to school — some in elementary, others in junior high and high school — then becomes the chief officer of Mountain Valley Metals. She makes metal siding and trim for both residential and commercial applications.
This side hustle, which has become almost a full-time job, started out as her father’s project.
Three years ago, Ray Sauer, of Pocatello, decide to purchase the metal bending machines. He said he was tired of dealing with the tin supplier he had been working with.
“I had it on my mind for several years, and when I sold some farm ground, I just went and bought one,” he said.
His boys weren’t interested in his new hobby. So Melissa and her husband, Hank, constructed a building on their 300-acre farm in Thatcher, and learned how to run the machinery. On occasion, Ray and Clarice will come down to help their daughter and son-in-law with the growing business.
“They’ll call me and say the kids are all gone on games and they need a little more help. Once in awhile they get a lot of orders backlogged and so we’ll run down for a day,” he said.
The Carpenters, originally from Mud Lake, bought their farm in 2011. They opened Mountain Valley Metals up for business in January of 2020. When Hank isn’t taking care of their 150 mother cows, or spraying foam insulation — another side hustle — he helps, too.
Melissa is particularly intrigued with the 15-foot-wide bending machine. By listening to what contractors need, she has been able to program it to fold and bend any configuration of trim they request, she said.
“Contractors are great to come in and explain what they need,” she said. “They draw a picture of what they want and I do it.”
A nephew helps out when needed, as well, loading six and eight thousand pound rolls of flat tin into the machines that bend them into 36-inch-wide lengths of tin roofing or siding.
When the kids get home from school, “they are here, helping me” as well, said Melissa. The oldest is 15 and the youngest is seven, she said.
Melissa is no stranger to construction practices.
“All my kids know how to do electrical and plumb and frame,” says Ray.
“Growing up, I helped build quite a few houses (for family members),” Melissa said. “We’d always get the coil in and make our own (tin siding), with a little hand brake. It just amazes me what this machine will do.”