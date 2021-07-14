On July 15, 1931, Barbara Far Thompson Mickelson was born to William Orville and Gertrude Ione Owen Thompson. Barbara was raised in Virginia, Idaho, on the Thompson Yago Ranch with her four brothers, Bill, Thayne, John, Leon and sister, Lorna. Many stories have been shared over the years about their adventures on the ranch.
Barbara graduated from Brigham Young University in 1958. She moved to Grace, Idaho to teach home economics at Grace High School. It was there that she started to date Riley Letham Mickelson. They were married on Dec. 4, 1959 in the Logan LDS Temple. In their 50th year of marriage, May 2008, Riley passed due to a farm injury accident.
Barbara is the mother to 11 children; Brenda (deceased) Smith (Delmas), Blooming Grove, TX; Brian (deceased); Scott (Kerry), Treasureton, ID; Antone (Kelly), Yakima, WA; Marty (Dianne), Lewiston, UT; Marsha Warren (Philip), Jerome, ID; Betty Fellows (Jed), Preston, ID; Blair (Laura), Melba, ID; Sarah Hansen (Wade), Lancaster, OH; Arlen, Preston, ID; Marlowe (Noel), Grace, ID. She is also grandma to 34 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
One of the many life lessons that Barbara has shared with her children and grandchildren is that “in this life you can choose to be happy, or choose to be miserable.” We are so blessed that she chooses happy; continuously living an exemplary life of strength and positivity.
When discussing age Barbara says, “30’s are good years. 40’s are good years. 50’s are good years. 60’s are good years. They’re all good. Just different.” She also believes that “no matter how old you get, your spirit always feels the same.”
Friends and family are invited to join us in celebrating Barbara’s 90 great years at a birthday open house Saturday, July 17, 2021 between 1-4 p.m. at the LDS Williams Ward Cultural Hall, 2060 Niter Bench Rd, Grace, Idaho. Light refreshments will be served. No gifts.