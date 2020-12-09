WS Team

Wrestlers, their weights, grades, and how they placed. from left to right: Coach Burton Tew, Bryce Sorenson 8th 150 lbs — 3rd place, Terrell Gunderson 8th 105 lbs- 2nd, Jonny Roberts 6th 65 lbs — 3rd place, Kale Breckencamp 8th 160 lbs — 1st, Gavin Peterson 8th 85 lbs — 3rd, Bryson McDaniel 7th 135 — 4th, Colter Barzee 7th 75 lbs — 2nd, Stellar Tew 8th 95 lbs- 2nd, Brian Sorenson 8th 185 lbs — 3rd place, Garret Taylor 8th 120 lbs — 4th, Ryan Talbot 7th 145 lbs — 1st, Coach Dallas Peterson, Logan Leavitt 8th 125 lbs — 4th, Jace Royer 8th 145 lbs — 3rd.

 By courtesy of LEGRAND LEAVITT

The Beutler Middle School finished up their wrestling season on Friday Nov. 20 at the regional meet in American Falls.

“This tournament was fierce with 11 different schools competing and over 300 wrestlers,” said Coach Legrand Leavitt. “West Side took 31 wrestlers to the competition and came home with 11 wrestlers making it to the podium by placing in the top four spots. I am so proud of our boys! They worked so hard this season and did an amazing job at the tournament. Many of the boys had to beat between four and six opponents in order to win a spot on the podium!”

