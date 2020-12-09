The Beutler Middle School finished up their wrestling season on Friday Nov. 20 at the regional meet in American Falls.
“This tournament was fierce with 11 different schools competing and over 300 wrestlers,” said Coach Legrand Leavitt. “West Side took 31 wrestlers to the competition and came home with 11 wrestlers making it to the podium by placing in the top four spots. I am so proud of our boys! They worked so hard this season and did an amazing job at the tournament. Many of the boys had to beat between four and six opponents in order to win a spot on the podium!”