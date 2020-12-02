The holiday season can be stressful and depressing on a normal year. Then add the extra pressures that come with a COVID-19 pandemic. Feeling overwhelmed? Don’t despair. Here are some mindfulness tips to get you through the holidays.
Practice being mindful
Before you can be mindful, you need to learn how. You develop the capacity to be mentally present by practicing. To practice, bring yourself back to the present moment (repeatedly) when you notice you have drifted away.
Be aware of your body
Mindfulness is more than your thoughts. It is also awareness of your body – your breath, muscle tension and posture. The more you pay attention to your body and trust it, the more your body will wake you up when you slip into mindlessness. This exercise builds body awareness.
· Notice your breath. Does it change because of the attention? Are you holding unnecessary tension in your neck, arms, belly or legs?
· Allow tension to relax.
· Allow your posture to shift to a more comfortable position.
Deal with discomfort
The holidays can bring uncomfortable feelings. That’s when we tend to distract ourselves with food, technology, etc. But instead of stepping away, experience the discomfort. The more we are willing to feel, the more we can stay present when negative feelings arise. Here is an exercise to build your ability to deal with uncomfortable feelings.
· Think about something that is a little uncomfortable.
· Focus on it and breathe in a relaxed way for half a minute. Where in your body do you feel the discomfort?
· Tomorrow, try the same thing with a thought that is a little more uncomfortable. Keep challenging yourself until you can tolerate any thought.
Eat with awareness
The holidays are a great time to eat mindfully. Sitting with family for a meal can slow eating and activate our senses. Savoring flavors and recognizing aromas and textures makes eating more enjoyable and allows us to be more intentional in our choices. Eating mindfully helps us to feel more content and may prevent overindulgence and ensuing guilt. The holidays are a perfect time to work on restoring a healthy relationship with food.
Go outside
If you begin to feel stressed, brave the outdoors to welcome the invigorating sensations of nature. Focus on your senses and observe how these are stimulated in winter.
Take a meditation break
Practicing meditation regularly can decrease stress and improve your mood — which is important during the holidays. You can meditate anywhere, any time. Concentrate on your environment. Be still and listen to the noises around you. Regardless of where you are, its meditation.
Focus on you
It’s difficult to focus on yourself during the holidays. So, create a concrete plan that includes doing something just for you. Write down your plan and place it where you will see it regularly. Starting a routine can make it easier to manage stress that comes with the busy holiday schedule during a pandemic.