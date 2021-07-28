The family of Merlin and Naomi Wilde combined with the community of Mink Creek to bring “Nome” home to Mink Creek for Naomi’s 106th birthday. Two of her sons live in Mink Creek, Ross and Dean. Their brother Van lives in Arizona.
An hour before the appointed time for an open house to celebrate there was wind, there was rain and the party was to take place at the Mink Creek Ballpark. Fortunately, the weather cooperated and a breakfast/supper of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon, with a side of raspberries and cream, and orange juice or water as an option, was served. The food crew was the Elders’ Quorum of the Mink Creek Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Clare and Linda Christensen, Clifford and LaDawn Jensen, and Jody Rasmussen.
Friends and relatives gathered around as soon as she arrived. Even though Naomi suffers from macular degeneration she can still recognize most people by the memory of their voices. One of her first comments was, “How can I be 106?”
Someone asked the secret of her long life and the response was, “It won’t be a secret if I told you.” Naomi has always been known for her humor and spunk. Those qualities have not changed.
Naomi Nelson was born June 6, 1915, in Cleveland, ID, the oldest child in a family of five children. She survived the Spanish Influenza pandemic, but her mother died when Naomi was 13-years-old. As the oldest child, much of the care of her siblings became her responsibility, and the Great Depression was ahead.
Naomi met Merlin Wilde, a young man from Mink Creek, and the gravel road between Cleveland and Mink Creek became a well traveled path as they dated for the next five years. When World War II broke out Merlin proposed and they were married in 1941. For two years he was stationed stateside and they were able to spend time together. From 1943 through 1945 Merlin was deployed overseas. He fought in four of the major campaigns of the war. During this time Naomi worked in Pocatello as a telephone operator, much of the time not knowing if he was dead or alive. She was dependent on the letters, Vmail, an airmail letter of thin nearly weightless paper. Merlin came home on December 2, 1945.
It took a few years for them to decide where to put down their family roots. The Wilde family farm in Mink Creek was chosen on a temporary basis, which became permanent. Here their home also became the Post Office for the community, so Naomi spread her innate cheer and happy philosophy to residents as they came to collect their mail.
Music has always been a mainstay of Naomi’s life. She learned to play the piano and organ from her mother, then others. She has played the organ for every church congregation where she was a member. She has accompanied soloists beyond counting. She taught many of the young people of the village in both piano and organ. The smiles at this birthday celebration reflected the many memories she created with so many people.
After the Wildes retired from the Postal Service and the rigors of farm life they spent the winter months in the St. George area of Utah, the summers home in Idaho. When Merlin passed away, Namoi continued this pattern for several years.
At age 101 she broke a femur and, being in good health otherwise, also had knee surgery. Around that time, it was decided she needed a different living arrangement, so she moved to an assisted living center in Pocatello. Her sons reported that she is still “kickin’ high.”
Her post-100 birthdays have been heralded with bucket-list requests. At 101 she was given a bike ride over the entire village of Mink Creek; 102, 103 were big family parties and 104 was a ride on an elephant. A biker group of over 100 members in Pocatello helped grant her wish for a motorcycle ride with them for birthday 105. They roared round and round the facility where she lived. This past year, 106, she was given a lengthy helicopter ride through the Pocatello skies. Each year she can depend on a motorcycle ride from Steve and Krystal Call, of Preston, friends and beautician for Naomi for many years.
After a fun question and answer session between the Wilde sons: Dean, Ross and Van, and Naomi the evening closed with the musical strains of “Happy Birthday to Naomi” and love-filled hearts.
Despite the many obstacles Naomi has faced, she has remained cheerful and upbeat. She even overcame a bout with COVID-19 and survived!