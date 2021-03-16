Around midnight of March 13, 46-year old Stacey D. James and his 12-year-old son, from Bingham County, were located safe in the Mink Creek area of Bannock County, states a post on the Bingham County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.
"We thank everyone for the support and information," states the post.
The pair had been reported missing from the Blackfoot area in a Black 2003 GMC Sierra, pulling a snowmobile trailer with either one or two snowmobiles around 12:30 p.m. on March 12, 2021.
They were due back before dark and had not returned or been heard from. Both parties’ cell phones were off but were last traced to the Bannock area as well as Caribou/Franklin area.