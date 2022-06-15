The balance of Franklin’s City Council meeting Wed., June 8, revolved around business licenses, city codes, and legal ramifications.
Karla Yoder was finally approved for her Studio 1860 hair salon to be built in her garage. Plumbing issues had been resolved, and both the conditional use permit and the business license were passed for Yoder to move ahead with the project.
Chet Nelson’s request was tabled as he applied for permission to build a shop on his 45 West Cedar Lane property to house Nelson Fabrication, LLC. The council volleyed questions back and forth around concerns of noise, city codes, business volume, and water. Ultimately, more time was required to study the request, write up a conditional use permit, and determine what can be allowed in Nelson’s case.
A cemetery project to create 10-inch emblems for Franklin’s founders was presented by Patsy Shipley. As captain of the Ellen Wright Camp of the Utah Daughters of the Pioneers, Shipley requested the use of the old city hall and jail to sell items during Idaho Days. All proceeds will go directly towards the emblems, and the council approved the request.
Shipley also presented the establishment of a Little Free Library in downtown Franklin. When the council decides where to put it, the small book box will be a permanent fixture and list Franklin on the National Registry for Little Free Libraries.
Representing the Idaho Historical Society, local curator Susan Hawkes reminded the council that more than 4,000 visitors come through the Franklin Museum in a year. She expressed concern over the sidewalk cleanup after lawn care and trimming — which is an irregular event. Mayor Packer pledged to do their best to care for the property, but could not guarantee a particular day for the service. Hawkes also recommended spraying instead of weed eating. She encouraged the use of general information on the city bulletin board for visitors, and requested two chairs from Old City Hall for use in the museum.
Mayor Packer informed the council of a grant awarded to Franklin to repair the bridge on Parkinson Road. Built around 1920, the bridge is listed on a state site as “failing,” and Forsgren Engineering has been contacted for the repair. A memorandum of understanding and resolution was read to complete the application process, and the motion to accept the grant was passed.
Ongoing discussion about replacing the Franklin City sign continues to be ongoing. Local options are still being considered; however, a “temporary” banner may rescue the city’s pride for Idaho Days. This could be a “sign” in the tea leaves for next month’s exciting developments.