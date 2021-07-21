Representatives from Heritage Development laid out new plans for the Franklin Council on Wed., July 14. Many of the issues opposed at June’s meeting had been revised, but citizen opposition was still intense.
Access points were removed from the Wilkinson-Randall-Lowe road along the eastern edge of the property. A big change involved the planned green park, taking into consideration a larger parking area, lowering watering needs, and making it into two BMX bike tracks. Building phases were cut from eight to five, with the first beginning next spring and including the first 13 lots with a storm pond.
The discussion became heated concerning the ability of the city to guarantee the needed water for the development. Heritage verified that they have 573 water shares with the property which will sustain 50 homes, but that some would be deeded back to the city for the park, and they will look for options to increase that number.
Mark Dietrich pinned down Mayor Todd Hawkes to verify who would be paying for the increased water demand, and if the current system is prepared to handle it. Hawkes defended the city’s decision to double Franklin’s hookups from the current 300, to 600 in the future, clarifying that there is an intricate balance between financing the increase between current customers and new customers.
Franklin has plans to add three springs to the existing system as bids are currently being accepted for the Lowe Springs Transmission Line. Citizens also expressed frustration at the addition of so many townhouses in the development increasing the population density in a small area.
“Townhouses are not in the best interest of the people of Franklin,” said Rachel Randall, voicing the common feeling of the citizens at the meeting.
The council also heard a report on the current drought conditions. Hawkes reported that the secondary water system has run out of water and the city is totally on the culinary supply. This usually occurs in August, and is the first time in about eight years that it has been this severe. A decision to restrict water usage may be forthcoming.
Doran Lambson delivered the auditors’ report to the city through September 2020. There were no major disagreements with the city’s report as judged by the required government standards. Only one concern was mentioned – Franklin has no staff member with a CPA, which could be a threat, but is typical for Franklin’s size. The operating expenses are being met, which resulted in a positive report.