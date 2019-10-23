The West Side boys took third at the Preston Invite on Oct. 16. The Lady Pirates had a bye. Both cross country teams will compete in the 2A District 5 Cross Country Championships on Oct. 24
The boys team scored 90 points to lead fourth place Soda Springs by 10 and fifth place Box Elder by 29.
Jacob Moffat lead the team with a fourth-place finish overall and a time of 16:32.2 2 followed by Brentan Noreen at 17:08.7 who missed out on tenth place by just two seconds.
Bradyn Noreen 17:38.2, Gideon Beutler 17:57.7, Alex Winward 18:39.1, Samuel Beutler 18:42.7, Brennon Winward 19:53.3, Nathan Housley 19:53.8, Kaden Telford 19:59.0 and Grant Clawson 20:17.9 were the top ten Pirate runners
Sam Tolman 20:32.0, Hyrum Tolman 20:57.9, Preston Grimm 21:00.1, Trevin Juhasz 22:04.8, Ishmael Santos 22:38.5, Tytus Christensen 22:57.0, Spencer Patten 23:59.5 and Dominic Maw 25:33.6 also competed for West Side.