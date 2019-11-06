West Side completed their 2019 cross country season at the state meet in Pocatello on Nov. 2. The boys team finished fourth and the two girls competing individually placed in the top 15.
The Pirate boys came in five points ahead of Cole Valley Christian, edging them for fourth with 112 points. Salmon was first with 22, Soda Spring second at 72 and McCall-Donnelly third with 108.
Jacob Moffat led the team with a second place finish overall at 16:24.42 outpacing Keller Brothers of Salmon by just one second.
Brentan Noreen (16:56.09) was 14th, Bradyn Noreen (17:31.39) 33rd, Gideon Beutler (17:53.54) 37th, Alex Winward (18:05.50) 39th, Samuel Beutler (18:08.32) 41st and Nathan Housley (19:16.37) 56th.
“Our boys have been running well this season,” said Coach Joseph Grimm. Bradyn Noreen ran our fastest freshman time at district’s race with a 17:26, so we are excited to see what he can do in years to come. Jacob Moffatt has our fastest boys time ever at West Side. We have a great group of young men.”
The girls were well represented in Pocatello by Natalia Lewis and Ashlyn Willis. Lewis ran a 19:45 medaling in the 11th spot and Willis finished with a personal record of 19:47 in the 13th spot.
“In so doing, both girls broke yet another West Side record being the first girls to finish higher than 14th at the state meet,” said Coach Stacey Olsen. “Both girls started the season with a goal to run under 20 minutes which was a minute and a half faster than their personal records. Through hard work and determination, they accomplished their goal together in their final meet of the season.”
“These girls have pushed each other all season to become better,” Olsen said. “One week Ashlyn would pull out a win and then the next week it would be Natalia. Through it all they have remained best friends and each is happy for the other’s success. Ashlyn and Natalia have set a new standard for West Side Girl’s Cross Country.”
The girls plan to run in the Footlocker West Regional at Mt. Sac, California on Dec. 7, and will be joined by teammate, Lili Klinkhammer