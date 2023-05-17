Todd Thomas NEW

TODD THOMAS Guest contributor

Moms do a lot of waiting … starting with waiting for the birth of their child. Nine long months of waiting, enduring symptoms of body change, knowing that monumental work is on its way into their life … forever. Forgive me for my sometimes exaggerated sense of sentimentality, but I want to honor and thank all moms and even grandmas on this Mother’s Day 2023.

I sat down and made a list of all the ways a mom, my mom, waited on me. It ended up being quite long, too long to simply itemize in this column. It starts chronologically with her waiting those nine long months for me to be born. And in my case … now she is waiting for me to someday join her once again when I am finished here on earth.


