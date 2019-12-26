David Scott Burkey, 28, Montpelier, was arrested Christmas Day, and booked into Cache County Jail, then formally charged today, Dec. 26, with felony eluding police and a DUI.
At about 9 p.m. yesterday, Franklin County Sheriff Dave Fryar was informed that Burkey failed to maintain his lane and had attempted run another vehicle off HWY 36, as they both travelled west from Bear Lake County. When the sheriff arrived at the intersection of HWY 34 and HWY 36, the sheriff observed the semi Burkey was driving. The reporting party stopped and informed him that Burkey not only failed to maintain his lane, but had tried to run him off the road.
Sheriff Fryar attempted to get Burkey to stop, but he did not, proceeded to HWY 91 and headed north at the intersecion of HWY 91 and HWY 34. Ignoring the lights from both the sheriff and Preston Police Officer Nguyen, Burkey continued north though Swan Lake where Bannock Couny Officer Michael Jons deployed a spike strip by Red Rock Pass.
Burkey hit the strip and continued northward towards the interstate, I-15. Sheriff Fryar began to notice pieces of rubber tire in the roadway, heat smoke and gouges in the asphalt.
The pursuit continued through the town of Downey, coming to stop on the west side of the bridge above I-15. State and county officers surrounded the vehicle; Burkey was cuffed and arrested.
Burkey explained that the witness had flipped him off and brake checked him in the canyon. He did not admit to trying to run the witness off the road, instead saying he did not stop for officers because was scared for his own safety and because he had been drinking.
Burkey was arraigned today and given a Franklin County court date for his DUI charge on Jan. 8.