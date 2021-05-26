Of note in the recent Franklin County Commissioner meetings was the lifting of the moratorium for Phase 2 subdivisions. This allows for a 22-lot subdivision one half mile west of Weston on the South side of the highway, to move forward.
On the east side of the county, the county has been working with developers of the Sierra Hollows II subdivision on 800 South, in Whitney, to resolve concerns over water availability and inadequate roads to handle the extra traffic.
Although the subdivision is not yet approved, the developers requested a second water study from the same company that noted that there would not be enough water in dry years, when the Sunset Hills subdivision was developed about 20 years ago. The company now states there will be enough water with a provision that home owners only water one half acre of their property, per state law, said Randie Henry, county building inspector.
The Orton Class 1 Subdivision, located north of the Whitney Cemetery on 800 South, consisting of four lots, and the Scott Holiday Class 1 Subdivision of three lots in the area of 4400 West, in Clifton area, were approved.
Troy Moser, Director and Lance Geddes, Road Supervisor presented toothed commissioners a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Oneida County to purchase a paver jointly. The commissioners approved the decision.
They also approved the requirements presented by County assessor Doug Wallis, that allow land to receive an agriculture tax exemption.
A settlement between the State Tax Commission and Idahydro, relating to an appeal of the State’s 2018 property tax valuations was discussed. This litigation was the result of approximately 20 hydroelectric plants banding together in an appeal. The settlement requires the County to refund taxes to Mink Creek Hydro LLC.
The County contributes to the Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Maggie Mann presented a budget requesting an increase of $3,881 due to market value for a total of $98,153 for the FY 2022. The county will also be responsible to pay an additional $43,790 for Medicaid Expansion Funding.
An MOU between the county sheriff’s office and ISDA to pay the sheriff deputies to be at the boat inspection station located in Franklin was approved.
The PDC FY 2022 Financial Assistance Application is the County asking for $25,000 from the Public Defense Commission to assist with the payment for the Public Defender expenses.