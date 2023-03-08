The Feb. 27 Franklin County Commissioner meeting began as usual with an update on the courthouse remodel/addition, this time presented by Commissioner Boyd Burbank. He reported that the electric should be done by the end of the week and insulation soon after. One concern is finding and fixing two small leaks in the roof. The continuing snowfall has made that all but impossible so far.
The commissioners reviewed three bids for insulation of the building and accepted the one from USI Cardalls who will complete all of the courthouse insulation needs from start to finish. One of the bids was not interested in acquiring the needed public works license and the other only bid for part of the project.
Molly Beseris came before the commissioners to report on some of the things accomplished in the last year as well as updating them on current projects and some of the programs available to help meet county needs. Examples given were a child care expansion grant, a business expansion grant in the Industrial Park, Idaho Community Foundation grants, SNAP funds, business services and funding for farmers markets.
Beseris recognized the efforts of Shawn Oliverson, the City of Preston Economic Development Specialist/Assistant Planner, who she works with.
Sheriff Fryar requested renewal of the Bancorp Open-End Lease for police cars which was approved, but with the caveat to check into the competition to see if any were a better fit for the county.
Sarah Layland presented the Participating Agreement Between Franklin County and USDA, Forest Service for Weed Control to the commissioners which was approved. She also requested a continuation of the Boat Station Agreement Between Franklin County and Idaho State Department of Agriculture. The boat check stations are a big part of keeping invasive species out of the local reservoirs and the commissioners approved the agreement.
Janet Kimpton and Chris Barton presented a request by the state to cancel taxes for parcel RP04147.00 of Nordian Peterson as part of their estate recovery action. The commissioners denied the request as the property is currently delinquent.
Kimpton and Barton also brought three property tax exemptions for the commissioners to review which are all in good standing.
