The Feb. 27 Franklin County Commissioner meeting began as usual with an update on the courthouse remodel/addition, this time presented by Commissioner Boyd Burbank. He reported that the electric should be done by the end of the week and insulation soon after. One concern is finding and fixing two small leaks in the roof. The continuing snowfall has made that all but impossible so far.

The commissioners reviewed three bids for insulation of the building and accepted the one from USI Cardalls who will complete all of the courthouse insulation needs from start to finish. One of the bids was not interested in acquiring the needed public works license and the other only bid for part of the project.


