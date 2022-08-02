Thursday evening’s rainstorm did not faze carnival goers.
Eight-year old opens the rodeo singing the National Anthem on Thursday night.
Bronc rider from Blackfoot signals he is ready.
{span}Stetson Wright {span}rides for the top score in the saddle bronc riding with a 85-point ride. He also tied the bull riding with a 83.5-point mark on his eight second ride.{/span}{/span}
JJ Harrison is the clown and barrelman at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo this year.
{span}McKenzie Baker won the breakaway roping with a time of 2.6 seconds.{/span}
Professional rodeo announcer and television commentator Andy Seiler announces events for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
Holly Hobbs and two of her sons enjoy the Seven Seas carnival ride.
Leif and Sheena Chipman take a ride on the carousel with their sons Samuel and Owen.
Grey Oliver of Richfield, Utah waves as the carousel spins past.
JR Larsen rides the train with his cousins.
The Holton and Goodin families enjoy the parade.
Rhona Holton and Claira Oliver take a little trip around the train track.
Rhona Holton takes a break from riding in the float showcasing last year’s baby contest winners.
Linnea and Rhona Holton are thrilled to get a picture with Rodeo Queen Victoria Beck
JR and Charles Larsen take a turn on the mini frog roller coaster.
Who doesn’t enjoy the swings?
Citizen sports writer/Production
Photos by TERESA CHIPMAN
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.