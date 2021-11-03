Brent Morrison, of Franklin, sustained a compound fracture of his femur in an accident Tuesday, Oct. 26, while riding a frightened horse in Deep Creek, east of Franklin.
He and his brother had been trailing elk through the wooded area when a broken stick along the trail poked the horse in the shoulder.
It is the first year of riding that particular horse, said Brent’s brother, Greg, who was hunting with Brent. “The horse probably thought it was being bit,” said Greg. Apparently frightened, the horse backed swiftly straight down the hill and pivoted into a large tree.
Advertisement
“Brent couldn’t stop him. They crashed into a tree and smashed his leg,” said Greg. The collision also broke the stock of Brent’s rifle, which was in a scabbard under the leg, said his sister, Beth Ann Creger. The rifle gouged a hole into his leg.
Brent was part way off the horse and could tell immediately that there was something wrong with his leg. He held onto the tree, and horse, until Greg could tie up the horse and help him down to the ground.
Story continues below video
Then Greg called for help.
It took Search & Rescue members about two hours to come in about a mile from the trailhead by ATV to reach the Morrisons. But due to the roughness of the trail, they strapped Brent to a board and carried him off the mountain by foot until they could get him to the ATV rescue trailer, said Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar.
He was then taken to the trailhead, turned over to emergency medical service personnel and transported to Franklin County Medical Center.
Lifeflight had been summoned, but the helicopter could not get to where Morrison was. After initial treatment at FCMC, he was lifeflighted to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, where he was taken into surgery.
He was released to come home on Friday. “It’s going to be a long recovery,” said Greg, who noted that Brent is “in good spirits.”