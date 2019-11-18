Melvin Guy Morrison, 65, of Franklin, was sentenced to 25 years prison on Nov. 14, for two counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16. He will be eligible for parole after 12 years.
Morrison has been incarcerated since he was arrested on those charges, in April of this year.
This is the second time Morrison has been arrested for a sex crime. In 1991, he was convicted of sexually abusing a Franklin County girl. Morrison was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison but was eligible for parole after five. He was released from an Idaho Department of Correction facility in January 1997.