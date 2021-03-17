Addison Moser, daughter of Shad and Hiedie Moser, is moving to the next level of competition after signing to play soccer for Iowa Western Community College (IWCC) on March 11. She will study Health Science on an athletic scholarship there.
Moser did have other offers but preferred the more personal and small town feel of IWCC.
“It came down to two different junior colleges with great programs,” she said. “I chose Iowa because of the small class sizes, academic opportunities, and a coach who is invested in me as a person as well as a soccer player,” she said.
Moser follows in the footsteps of her older sister Paige Moser Tews who also played for IWCC and went on to play at USU.
“I have always looked up to her ever since I was little and wanted to be just like her,” said Moser. “She is a huge reason I am where I am today. My biggest goal for my next two years is to grow as a soccer player and compete. After completing my two years at Iowa Western my goal is to move onto a four-year school to play soccer and earn my nursing degree.”
Addison has been playing soccer and basketball for most of her life beginning around age four. Though basketball has taught her many things that she will carry with her, soccer is where her heart is. The time and effort she has put in has paid off for her in the fulfilling of a dream.
“I have been playing soccer since I can remember so I feel like I have been preparing for this my whole life,” she said. “I have dreamed of getting to this point so now that I am here it still seems unreal. My love for the game is what keeps me going, and what makes me want to put in all the time that I do. What I like best is the team atmosphere and the concept of the game. Soccer has been my main focus because it has always been such a huge part of my life and I don’t know where I would be without it.”
In her junior year Addison tore her ACL playing soccer forcing her to the bench for the district tournament and all of basketball season. As the leading scorer in soccer, everything shifted without her on the field.
“She jumped right in and was our leading scorer four years,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “Not a lot of people can do that or say that at this level.”
Her disappointment wasn’t just about not playing but also the feeling of letting her team down when they needed her most. That disappointment pushed her to work even harder.
“I don’t think I’ve seen anyone work harder,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “To come back from that injury and end with three of our five goals in the state tournament plus an assist, that’s a testament to what she did.”
“Even though I had a hard time not being able to play, I was taught a lot about the importance of working hard,” Moser said. “I feel like I came back more focused than ever because I wanted to make up for the time that I lost.”
Moser feels that without family and coaches to support and inspire her she would not be the athlete she is.
“I want to thank my family for always supporting me and pushing me to be the best player I can be. I also want to thank coach Sanchez for giving me this opportunity. Finally, I want to thank coach Lyon and all the coaches at Preston for all that they have done for me.”
Moser heads for Iowa in August to begin the next step in her journey.