Concerned citizens took the Franklin City Council to task on the mosquito abatement program Wed., Aug. 12.
Ron Wilkinson expressed the main issue when he stated, “I hate to see it cut back even five minutes.”
Mayor Hawkes admitted the city had cut back a little, but people called in and the program ramped back up immediately. The city sprays for mosquitoes on Thursdays and Sundays, complimenting the county testing and treatment on Tuesdays. Councilman Keith Porter expressed concern that the spray kills honey bees in addition to other insects according to the hazmat label. He also pointed out that organic farms don’t allow it due to the filtration into the feed and milk of their cattle. Porter stated that he doesn’t like mosquitoes either, but stressed that the city use wisdom in its administration of the abatement products. Hawkes assured the group that there was definitely a need for abatement, but they should take Porter’s comments into consideration.
Shannon Eggleston introduced the council to her coaching business, Nurture Your Ambition, LLC. Applying for a business license, she explained that she has been trained to help people discover their talents and direct them into careers best suited for them. She has a website and will handle most of her business online out of her home. Her training and expertise will qualify her for an ACC credential from the International Coaching Federation. Eggleston’s request was approved.
As the meeting was held the week of the 4-H/FFA Market Animal Sale, the city voted to donate $150 toward the program.