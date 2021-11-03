It might surprise you to learn that most Americans live in small towns. According to the 2020 Census, 63% of Americans live in an incorporated place , and 76% of those places are home to fewer than 5,000 people. In fact, only 4% of all cities in the US have 50,000 or more residents.
Throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, there’s been a lot of buzz about people fleeing the big city for simpler life in a small town. Everything from remote work to spiking violent crime rates in larger locales has been credited with the exodus.
But it turns out the trends we’ve seen during the pandemic started before COVID-19 began holding us hostage. For those who are leaving the bustle behind for bucolic reverie, the sense of safety associated with small-town life may play a factor.
According to Safewise,
New England and the Mid-Atlantic regions make up 68% of all the cities on our list.
For the third consecutive year, New Jersey boasts the most safe cities with 29 (4 more than The Garden State had in last year’s rankings).
Massachusetts has the second-highest number of cities on the list with 17 (2 more than the state had last year).
The Bay State also claims the top 2 cities this year, with Hopkinton regaining the title of safest city in the nation after a dip to number 2 last year.
The West North Central region, which includes Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota is the only region without a showing in our ranking of the 100 safest cities in the US.
The western US has only 7 of the nation’s safest cities, with Texas leading the way at 4 cities, followed by 1 each in Idaho, Utah, and Washington.