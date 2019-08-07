Starting a new school year is always an anticipated, exciting time that marks a new beginning. I would like to welcome our incoming sixth grade students and look forward seeing our returning students. Preston Jr. High has a remarkable staff that care about each of their students and their current and future success.
There are exciting new changes that will take place at the Jr. High to help our students prepare for high school, and ultimately their future careers. These changes include the new one-to-one technology program, additional electives, and implementation of new curriculum in various departments. We embrace the challenges of the future and are committed to preparing our students to meet them.
Please take a moment visit our new district and school websites, become familiar with the student handbook, and ask any questions you might have. Parent involvement is vital to their student’s success, and we welcome and encourage it. I look forward to working with the students and their families as we strive to have an outstanding school year.