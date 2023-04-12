Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The main road linking Franklin and Bear Lake counties remained impassable on Wednesday after a mudslide forced the closure of the route on Tuesday evening.

The eastern portion of SH 36, which starts at Riverdale on the Franklin side, heads northeast over Emigration Pass and ends at Ovid on the Bear Lake side, was still closed north of Mink Creek as of late Wednesday afternoon.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.