Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about a mule deer doe shot and left to waste in Franklin County.

On Friday March 17, 2023, while on a fishing patrol along the southern portion of Oneida Narrows Road in Franklin County, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White came across a dead mule deer doe lying 20 yards from the road in an open meadow.


