In the food world, mushrooms are considered a vegetable, but they actually belong to the fungi kingdom. Although they are not vegetables, eating mushrooms may have many health benefits.
Nutrition and Health Benefits
Mushrooms are low in calories, fat, cholesterol and sodium. They are high in fiber and B vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid and folic acid). Mushrooms are also a non-animal, non-fortified dietary source of vitamin D. They contain selenium, potassium, copper, iron and choline.
Eating mushrooms has been found to suppress the growth of certain cancers. High in antioxidants mushrooms may protect body cells from damage that might lead to chronic diseases and helps to strengthen the immune system. Because mushrooms are hearty and filling, eating mushrooms can help with weight management by causing increasing satiety after a meal.
Selection and Storage
Buy mushrooms that are firm, fresh and smooth. Mushrooms should be dry, but not dried out, and appear plump. A closed veil under the mushroom cap indicates a delicate flavor, while an open veil and exposed gills mean a richer flavor.
Store mushrooms in original packaging or a porous paper bag if purchased loose. Do not wash or trim before using. Keep for up to one week in the refrigerator. Do not freeze fresh mushrooms, but sautéed mushrooms freeze well and will keep for up to one month. Expose the bottom or underside of the mushroom caps to sunlight for 1-2 hours to increase the amount of vitamin D.
Preparing and Serving
Mushrooms are very versatile. Eat them raw in salads. Cook by grilling, broiling, sautéing, roasting, or microwaving. Some research suggests that grilling and microwaving mushrooms for a short time helps them to retain more nutrients and increases antioxidant activity. Add to egg or other savory dishes. Fill large mushrooms with your favorite ingredient(s) and bake. Grill some mushrooms and use in sandwiches or wraps.
Garlic Mushroom Quinoa
1 cup quinoa
1 tablespoon olive oil
1-pound cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced
5 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
In a large saucepan of 2 cups water, cook quinoa according to package instructions; set aside.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add mushrooms, garlic and thyme, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Stir in quinoa until well combined.
Serve immediately, garnished with Parmesan, if desired. (https://damndelicious.net/2014/05/02/garlic-mushroom-quinoa/)