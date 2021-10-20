Preston City will host a “Meet the Candidates” night on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 — 8 p.m., at the city offices for the upcoming Preston City Council election. Two council seats are open, and the meeting will also be live streamed.
BAND
City officials expressed their support to the Preston High School Band Booster Club, which visited the council meeting.
John Gates, president of the club, explained the importance of the music programs in the schools.
“Music programs have often been viewed as an avenue of entertainment for students and the community. Music is power. If anyone doubts that, I would refer them to Friday night’s game, when the band started the defense chant, I credit the band for those two points on the safety. It really got the things going. it got people pumped up,” said Gates.
“Over the years there have been studies that show the neuroscience of the benefits of music education. Individuals and musicians who study music develop neural pathways that help them to learn language better, to learn math faster. ...music is about the STEM programs. If you want a better science, a better mathematician, push the music programs,” he said.
Gates thanked the mayor for attending the band’s competition in Logan the prior weekend.
“The kids thought it as incredible to have a city official there supporting them,” he said. He also said the booster club hopes the city and other community organizations will invite the band to help promote the city at their functions, such as in parades and at patriotic events.
Gates and other members of the booster club want to grow Preston’s band program, and the quality and amount of band classes available at Preston high.
DRAIN PIPE
The council then decided to table a decision on plans to have the developers of the Blue Sage planned unit development install a 24” drain pipe to carry storm water away.
“There is too much information that we don’t have to make this type of decision tonight,” said Councilman Larsen. Since the agreement was made, the construction company has determined that properly laying the pipe is far more expensive and complicated than anyone previously thought, due to the topography of the area as well as the unstable soils there.
The city attorney and the developers attorney will gather information pertinent to the decision and come back to the council.
ENGINE BRAKE BAN
The council also decided to table a decision on whether to ban the use of engine brakes within city limits:
“We are in a situation in finding a balance between sentiment and public safety: like the road diet,” noted Councilman Todd Thomas, in a letter read at the meeting, as he was not in attendance.
“The city limits are 750 feet north of the subdivision entrance, located at about 600 East. The speed limit is set by IDT, not city ordinance. The speed limit would be set by a combination of IDT and the county, not the city. I suggest, that we aggressively pursue a speed limit reduction from the Glendale road entrance to the HWY 91 entrance by Burger King. I also support a merge lane and the removal of visual obstructions. If the speed limit can be reduced from the hill, there will be less need for compression brakes. It is a win-win situation with increased safety and a decreased need for compression brakes.”
Chief Dan McCammon said city officers are counting semis and how often they use their jake brakes for the council to use in making a decision.
The council promised to come to a decisions soon as possible to answer the concerns of the many citizens who brought up the problem at the council’s last meeting.
Following the example of Montpelier City, Preston City is close to forming a formal non-profit community foundation that will be charged with finding grants to help improve the city, said city economic developer, Shawn Oliverson. The non-profit foundation will be great way to help Preston, beautify it and improve our quality of life, he said.
Oliverson also reported that the airport’s runway renovation project is moving forward and expected to be completed Oct. 24.
He reported that in the last year, the city has approved building permits for 30 single family homes, five home additions, eight accessory buildings, seven commercial buildings, and one multi-family (20 unit) project this year.
FRAUD
Chief McCammon then invited the public to pick-up pamphlets at his office that explains how to recognize fraud and avoid it, as there has been a huge uptick in fraud reports.
“The main thing people need to remember,” he said, “If it is too good to be true, it is.”
“Please listen to what the chief says, especially our elderly folks,” said Mayor Keller. “Please talk to someone you trust, before giving away personal information. You can talk to city personnel. I had two people come to me in the last week who believed they had both won $1 million,” he said.
City treasurer, Kelley Mickelson said the city made it through its budget year in good shape, spending less than was budgeted.