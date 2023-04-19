...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas as well as urban and
small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams. Water over back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 228 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding
due to snowmelt continues across the advisory area, both in
Preston and in other locations across the county.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
&&
Female vocalist winners Sadie Moosman, Emma Porter and Megan Jensen.
Preston held the 83rd annual Bennett Cup music competition on Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13 at the Preston High School Auditorium.
The competition began in 1940 when Floyd and Barbara Bennett began sponsoring it to benefit aspiring young musicians in the community. Since 1994 when the Bennetts retired, the event has been sponsored by the Bennett Cup Committee.
On Wednesday the instrumental and piano portion of the competition was held. There were 20 participants, 12 of which played piano. Dr. Mark Neiwirth, Dr. Kori Bond and Bryan Carpenter were the judges.
First place in piano went to sophomore Rachel Gilbert, daughter of Blake and Kristi Gilbert. She played “Italian Concerto 3rd Movement” by J.S. Bach. Freshman Jonathon Cole, son of Darren and Lisa Cole, took second place playing “Maple Leaf Rag” by Scott Joplin. Third place was captured by senior Camdon Welker, son of Jason and Nikkol Welker, who played “Nocture, Op. 15: No.3” by Frederic Chopin.
In the instrumental section junior Michael Sanders, son of Emily and CJ Struthers, took first place with a Euphonium solo “The Bride of the Waves” by Herbert L. Clark and was accompanied by Rachel Allred. Second place went to junior Violet Conrad, daughter of Grant and Audra Conrad. She played a clarinet solo “Czardas” by Vittorio Monti arranged by Diego Marani and was accompanied by Camdon Welker. Freshman Xavier Wick, son of Chelsea and Adrienne Ware won third place with “Suite for Tuba” by Don Haddad and was accompanied by Rachael Allred.
Thursday evening the vocal and string competition commenced with 32 contestants, 10 female vocalists, two male vocalists, and 20 string players. Judges were Mark Emile, Sylvia Pack, Pam Gee and Dr. Geoffrey Friedly.
Senior Sadie Moosman, daughter of Tiffany and Andrew Moosman, singing “Somewhere That’s Green” by Alan Menken and accompanied by Connie Jensen took first place in the female vocalist category. Emma Porter, daughter of Dave and Kristine Porter, was the second place winner. The sophomore sang “Both Sides Now” by Emilia Jones and was accompanied by Tate Porter. In third place was junior Megan Jensen, daughter of Jeremy and Tammy Jensen, singing “Think of Me” by Andrew Lloyd Webber and accompanied by Rachael Allred.
In the male vocalist section was senior Camdon Welker, son of Jason and Nikkol Welker, with first place. He sang “Memory” by by Andrew Lloyd Webber and was accompanied by Kennedy Fernandez. Sophomore Ian Fellows, son of Scott and Mignon Fellows, took second with “Close Every Door” by Andrew Lloyd Webber and accompanied by Sarah Kateifides.
For the string competition freshman Katherine Mueller, daughter of Warren and Ellen Mueller, won first place on the cello. She played “Danse Rustique” by William Henry Squire and accompanied by Tate Porter. Freshman Candon Abrams, son of Mathew and Lesli Abrams, placed second with a bass solo “6 Sonatas: Sonata 2: First 2 Movements in E Minor” by Benedetto Marcello and accompanied by Jill Durrant. Third place was captured by freshman cello player Dotty Keller, daughter of Blaine and Stacey Keller. Her piece was “Prayer” by Bloch and her accompanist was Jen Meek.
