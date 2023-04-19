Support Local Journalism

Preston held the 83rd annual Bennett Cup music competition on Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13 at the Preston High School Auditorium.

The competition began in 1940 when Floyd and Barbara Bennett began sponsoring it to benefit aspiring young musicians in the community. Since 1994 when the Bennetts retired, the event has been sponsored by the Bennett Cup Committee.


