That Famous Preston Night Rodeo Committee couldn’t say no to those sad little faces intent on riding their mutton mounts in 2020. They will get the chance to do so on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 8 p.m.
”All the little mutton busters who signed up were so sad, so we decided to go ahead and have their event,” said rodeo committee chairman Kris Beckstead. “We didn’t want to disappoint the 36 little kids whose parents slept overnight on the sidewalk in front of Keller Tire or showed up at 4 a.m. to enter!”
The rodeo committee is running the event, which is sponsored by Keller Tire. Admission is free to the public, although donations are encouraged to help raise funds to upgrade the rodeo arena, said Beckstead.
”We have a 5,000 seat arena so we should be able to have a couple of hundred people spread out to watch the kids,” she added.
Keller Tire has three big trophies to give away to the winners and t-shirts, buckets and scarves have been made for all the entrants.