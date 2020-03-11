Part two of a series about upcycling, or recycling, materials into new products by Franklin County residents.
Reduce, reuse, and recycle is a mantra cited by those who turn used materials into new products. Today’s environmentally conscious — and budget conscious — often call it “upcycling.”
Whichever term used, the skill of turning something past its prime into something new takes imagination and resourcefulness and reduces pressure on landfills.
Over the next few weeks, the following series will feature ways to “upcyle” used by Franklin County residents.
Plastic bags are used by grocery stores, hardware and department stores and restaurant takeouts to send their merchandise home with patrons.
Inge Davis is one of several people who keep those bags out of the landfill by upcycling them into durable crochet bags.
The news has been full of reports about how plastics never really disintegrate, but merely break into smaller pieces, negatively affecting the environment.
Six years ago, Davis of Cub River, thought of a clever way to not only recycle the bags but to make them useful for her instead of throwing them away.
“I’ve always crocheted with yarn but I couldn’t put wet items in a yarn bag I would crochet. I wanted a large beach bag that I could wash, get wet, hold wet swim suits, towels, and dirty clothes,” said Davis.
So she experimented by cutting up plastic bags into one-inch strips then crocheted them into a bag. She said some bags are thinner than others so she would make the strips thicker cutting them in one and a half inches wide or double the strips as she crocheted them to make them stronger.
“It takes a lot of bags. There are a couple hundred bags in my big beach bag. I also made several totes that took about 25 to 50 bags, depending on the size you want them,” Davis said.
She makes the bags in a variety of shapes and for different projects, like for flower pots, or for kid’s toys. She finds that they are strong enough for heavy use.
It takes her two to three months to make a bag, “since I only crochet an hour here and there while I watch TV,” she said. She encourages others to “try it out as the bags are very strong and make nice gifts. I have given many bags away as they are different but useable,” she said. “Plus I like the idea of reusing items.”