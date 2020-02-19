Reduce, reuse, and recycle is a mantra cited by those who turn used materials into new products. Today's environmentally conscious - and budget conscious - often call it "upcycling."
Whichever term used, the skill of turning something past its prime into something new takes imagination and resourcefulness and reduces pressure on landfills.
Over the next few weeks, the following series will feature ways to "upcyle" used by Franklin County residents.
Afton Ralphs makes quilts from scraps of material she collects from old clothing and sewing projects.
That’s where Afton Olson Ralphs and her mother, Clara Hatch Olson of Oxford, gathered the material to make a quilt for Afton’s trousseau before she got married.
“In those days, we didn’t go buy bolts of material to make clothes, but we reused material we already had in the scrap bag,” recalled Ralphs.
Since her mom had made cotton dresses for her daughter, they decided to make a quilt using the scraps from those clothes. Using a variation of a Sunbonnet Sue pattern, they appliquéd 12 silhouettes of a girl wearing a long dress and a large bonnet onto 12" squares. They were joined to make the quilt-top.
“I thought it was fun to make. My mother had taught me how to sew while I was growing up. I sewed 2½ inch strips of material around the quilt using a blanket stitch with embroidery floss,” reminisced Ralphs.
She was 16 years old when they started the project, and took them two years to finished - just in time to be married on May 24, 1943. The double bed-sized quilt is still in good shape considering it was pieced together 79 years ago.
Ralph's father, Ernest Olson, made the quilting frame his wife and daughter used to quilt it when the top was finished. They set up in the living room and "just lived around the quilt. We sat down and quilted on it at any time,” Ralphs said.
Each square is handquilted with a design around the featured dress and hat as well as the strips inbetween the squares are quilted.
When Ralphs married Dale Ralphs, the coupled moved three miles from her childhood home in Oxford to his hometown of Clifton. They bought the Harold B. Lee house on 40 acres where they lived the first 25 years of their marriage. They remodeled it several times, then built a new home next door. The house Harold B. Lee lived in was torn down.
Ralphs made her own scrap bag, and over the years, made quilts from its scraps for her son, Alan, who lives in Layton, Utah, and his four children. She also has 15 great-grandchildren.
The quilt is a little faded and shows some wear.
“I’ve had to patch and replace a few places, putting a pink edging around the blanket. I’m surprised it is still in such good shape," said Ralphs. "Every time I look at it, I admire it,” she said.
Now 95 years of age, Ralphs keeps the quilt folded and in a closet to protect it from use. She only brings it out to show family and friends. But when she does bring it out, it reminds her of each of the dresses that her mother made for her. "I like to tell my children and grandchildren about each dress on the quilt. I seldom keep anything that long. It’s like a memory quilt and I like looking at it. It is a treasure to me,” said Ralphs.