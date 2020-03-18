Part three of a series about upcycling, or recycling, materials into new products by Franklin County residents.
Whichever term used, the skill of turning something past its prime into something new takes imagination and resourcefulness and reduces pressure on landfills.
Over the next few weeks, the following series will feature ways to “upcyle” used by Franklin County residents.
It’s not too early to start vegetable seedlings in the house.
By the time it is warm enough for a garden outside, the starts will be be ready.
Owner of Jershon Farm in Lewiston, Utah, Wood solved the problem of having enough pots to plant seeds in seven years ago by making small paper pots for planting seeds out of newspaper.
“My sister Tracie Williams of Benson, Utah, taught me how to make pots out of newspaper. Many plants don’t like their roots disturbed when transplanted. We have had good success with this process,” said Wood.
She stopped by the Preston Citizen one day and demonstrated her method, which brings to mind the craft of origami. Tutorials are available on youtube, she said.
Wood starts making the 3” x 3” newspaper boxes at the first of the year during the winter months. When she is ready to start her seeds, she places the newspaper pots on cookie sheets or in plant trays, fitting them tightly together. She fills them with potting soil, plants a seed in each, gently waters them and places them near a sunny window, or on an electric blanket that acts like a heating mat.
“I get great germination with the electric blanket method,” she said. Once the seeds germinate, she puts the seedlings in a warm, sunny location in the house until they are ready to plant outside.
The nice thing about the plants being started in newspaper pots is that the entire pot can simply be placed in the ground. As the plant grows, the pot deteriorates, leaving the seedlings’ roots undisturbed.
Jershon Farm gets a jump start on the season by planting pumpkins, cucumbers, and tomatoes indoors using newspaper pots. “Pumpkins especially don’t like their roots disturbed when transplanted. That’s why I have success with pumpkins using these pots. Also, many pumpkins and winter squashes need a longer growing season than what we have. By starting them indoors in May I get nearly a month’s jump start on the season while I wait for the soil temperatures to warm.”
She waits until soil temperatures reach 70 degrees to transplant tender plants like pumpkins in the garden. “This usually occurs around Memorial Day or the first week of June,” explained Wood.
Wood prefers newspaper because it deteriorates faster than the shiny paper use for magazines.
Of course, the newspaper boxes can be made any size for any use one can think of: to hold paper clips, rubber bands, tacks, etc.