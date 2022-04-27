Looking for a substantial and fun way to raise money to upgrade the playgrounds at Pioneer Elementary Schools and Oakwood Elementary School in Preston, Idaho, the Preston Parent Teacher Organization came up with a plan to show the popular “Napoleon Dynamite” movie on Thursday, April 14, at the Worm Creek Opera House. The event specified that the entrance to the theater was by donation only.
“There were so many generous people who came and supported this fundraiser,” said Kellie Higley, PTO President and member of the Preston Education Foundation. “Everyone involved felt like it was a successful night. We made $3,000 from donations and were able to present the foundation with a check at their monthly meeting. Julie Westerburg, and the other Preston Education Foundation members, were so grateful for the fundraiser and for the funds toward the playground project.”
Jared Hess is the co-creator, writer and director with his wife, Jerusha, of “Napoleon Dynamite,” which premiered at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival and was then purchased by Fox Searchlight Pictures, putting Southern Idaho on the map. Higley said the Hess’s, who reside in Salt Lake City and have family connections in Preston, had never been asked to come to Preston to do anything since making the movie.
Jared’s sister-in-law, Jenna Hess, is on the PTO committee that helped arrange for Jared’s special appearance. “When we were talking at our planning meeting about possibly showing ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’ we asked Jenna to see if Jared would come for the movie night. Jenna and her husband, James (Jared’s brother), asked and he said he would come,” Higley said. “He was happy to be back and see it happen. We were so excited!”
Along with showing the movie, they also held a contest for the best character lookalikes. There were nine who dressed up and participated. Everyone who participated was announced a winner and received a coupon for tater tots donated by Big J’s.
Hess held a question-and-answer time in between the two showings. A 1997 Preston High School graduate, he explained that it was inspiration to portray his personal experiences for the characters and plot of the movie.
“So many of the things filmed in Napoleon Dynamite had really happened to Jared in real life. He decided to put those stories in the movie. He said that they really had a llama while growing up in Preston that they would feed their leftovers to and that his brother, James, had called home about having chapped lips and wanted someone to bring him his Chapstick. Lots of people mentioned how great it was to have him be part of the movie night,” recalled Higley.
Higley added: “Along with the event’s donation at the theater of $3,000, there was also a private donation of $400,000 that was recently donated to the new playground project. So, we have the money for the new structure and are now trying to get rid of the wood chips and make a safe surface for all kids to access the play equipment. Any and all donations will bring major updates to both of the school’s playgrounds.”
Preston Education Foundation Director Tess Zollinger added: “We have a lot of kids with physical limitations that can’t access the playground equipment, so we are working to make everything safe so all the kids can go out and play at recess.”
Donations are accepted at the Preston District Office. Checks can be made out to Preston Education Foundation.